Jamba Just Dropped a New Electric Berry Lemonade Smoothie
The springtime drink is as refreshing as you'd hope.
Smoothies and warm weather go hand in hand, which is why Jamba's newest menu addition couldn't be timed better. The chain announced a new Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie that's here for a good time, but not a long time.
The Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie comes, of course, with lemonade, but also strawberries, a grape pear berry juice blend, fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt, raspberry sherbet, peaches, and blue spirulina.
The Electric Berry Lemonade might be a smoothie worth writing home about, but it's not the only spring drink we're excited about right now. Dunkin' just unveiled a new Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher, Pepsi added a new (and surprisingly delicious) permanent flavor to its lineup, La Croix dropped fresh warm-weather flavors, Aldi is back in the pineapple mimosa business, and new hard seltzer products continue emerging each week.
There's a lot to love about the return of spring, so start hitting up your favorite spots before the season passes by.
