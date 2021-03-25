Jamba Just Dropped a New Electric Berry Lemonade Smoothie

Smoothies and warm weather go hand in hand, which is why Jamba's newest menu addition couldn't be timed better. The chain announced a new Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie that's here for a good time, but not a long time.

The Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie comes, of course, with lemonade, but also strawberries, a grape pear berry juice blend, fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt, raspberry sherbet, peaches, and blue spirulina.