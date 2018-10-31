James Corden Did a Haunted Escape Room With Ariana Grande & No One Handled It Well

It almost starts like we're about to get another installment of "Carpool Karaoke" with Ariana Grande, but the segment goes in an entirely different direction and gets even stranger than the weirdest installments of "Carpool Karaoke."
James Corden took Grande to a Halloween-themed escape room on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Neither of them handled it particularly well, even if they managed to find their way out of the escape room.
Though, it's hard to blame them for being scared out of their minds. The whole thing starts in the dark. Neither of them can see what's going on and they clearly suspect someone else is in that caged area with them. Watch the whole thing unfold above, from being scared by a creepy little girl to a weird guy crawling on the ground and tripping Grande after they complete the puzzle.
It's all a little reminiscent of Ellen DeGeneres' tradition of sending her easily-frightened producer Andy Lassner through a haunted house with a celebrity every Halloween. Last year it was Sarah Paulson going through an American Horror Story haunted house, and this year it was Chrissy Teigen traveling through a Purge-themed maze.
