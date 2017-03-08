Idiot Dodged Taxes for 21 Years, Blamed Satan, and Definitely Got Caught

No one -- not you, not the President of the United States of America -- loves* doing taxes. Most of us, however, will not invoke Satan himself in an argument against doing them. Apparently, that's what James Schlosser of Bird-in-Hand, PA, has done for 21 years. Our friends at the esteemed Associated Press have the story:

"A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of failing to file his income tax returns for 21 years because he considered using a Social Security number akin to using the 'mark of the beast' spelled out in the Bible."

Schlosser, a longtime medical equipment salesman, didn't file returns from 1994 to 2014, prosecutors say, for a total of $2.3 million in unreported income, which he then put into foreign business trusts and corporations he had set up in Nevada.