Here's How You Can Name Planets Spotted by NASA's James Webb Telescope

If you've ever dreamed of leaving a lasting mark on the universe, here's your chance. The International Astronomers Union is launching NameExoWorlds 2022, the third time that the IAU has sought public input to name celestial objects. This year, the IAU is seeking input on naming exoplanets targeted by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Anyone and everyone is invited to form a team to propose names for the 20 exoplanetary systems the IAU is naming this year.

"It is exciting to have a new NameExoWorlds competition underway to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Office for Astronomy Outreach," IAU President Debra Elmegreen said in a press release. "In the last decade, the OAO has strived to build bridges between professionals, amateurs, communicators, educators, and the public."

The systems will each contain one exoplanet and its host star, according to the IAU. To have a chance at naming one of these objects in the universe, you'll need to "create a team composed of students and teachers, astronomy enthusiasts, amateur astronomers and exoplanetary scientists," says the IAU. Then, you'll need to follow the below steps in order for your name submissions to be considered.

Create an outreach event related to exoplanets. It could be an educational event to teach the public about exoplanets or it could be something online, or as a lecture. You can be creative, you just have to host an event that teaches others about exoplanets.

As a team, choose a method for selecting names and select one of the 20 exoplanet systems.

Register your team and submit your two name (one for the exoplanet and one for the star) proposals, which will be in a one page write up and a video up to three minutes, via the submission form.



The contest will take place between now and November 11, and after a voting and selection process, the chosen names will be announced on March 20, 2023. You can find complete naming rules on the IAU NameExoPlanets 2022 website.

There's a lot of ways to be a part of history, but I can't think of something much cooler than helping to name a part of our universe.