New James Webb Telescope Image Shows Stars Leaving a 'Fingerprint' in Space

A pair of stars, seen in the latest stunner from the James Webb Space Telescope, look like they’ve placed a dusty fingerprint across space. The duo, known as Wolf-Rayet 140, sits just over 5,000 light-years from Earth. They're O-type stars with at least 25 times more mass than our sun.

The image isn’t remarkable because of its resolution, this time, however. It’s that the James Webb Space Telescope has revealed at least 17 concentric dust rings coming from Wolf-Rayet 140. The result is the impression of a cosmic fingerprint pressed into the dark of space.

NASA says that each ring of dust was created when the "two stars came close together and their stellar wings (streams of gas they blow into space) met, compressing the gas and forming dust." The stars come together around once every eight years due to their orbit. "Like the growth of rings of a tree’s trunk, the dust loops mark the passage of time," NASA writes.

"We’re looking at over a century of dust production from this system," says Ryan Lau, an astronomer at NSF’s NOIRLab and lead author of a new study about the system published today in the journal Nature Astronomy. "The image also illustrates just how sensitive this telescope is. Before, we were only able to see two dust rings, using ground-based telescopes. Now we see at least 17 of them."