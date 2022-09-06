A Stellar Nursery with Thousands of Young Stars Is Revealed in New Telescope Image

It's boom times for people who love sultry space images. The Hubble Space Telescope changed how we view space, bringing distant objects into our homes. The James Webb Space Telescope, launched at the end of 2021, is expected to have a similar impact.

It has been furiously working toward that goal since NASA unveiled the first image from the new telescope in July. On September 6, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) shared yet another stunner from the Webb. This time, the telescope has trained its eyes on the Tarantula Nebula, a "stellar nursery" where thousands of young stars are being born.

The region, situated in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, is called 30 Doradus, the more formal name for the Tarantula Nebula, according to the ESA. It says that the nebula "has long been a favorite for astronomers studying star formation." It sits 161,000 light-years from Earth. That is incredibly far away, but it is also relatively close. It is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies near the Milky Way.

The Tarantula Nebula has been imaged before, but as you would expect from the fresh space toy, we are getting a sumptuous new view. In the image, you can also see "distant background galaxies, as well as the detailed structure and composition of the nebula's gas and dust," per the ESA.

The international team behind the Webb Telescope focused three of the telescope's high-resolution infrared instruments at the Tarantula Nebula, where the hottest, most massive stars known to astronomers exist.

The ESA explains some of what you're seeing in the image: "The nebula’s cavity centered in the NIRCam image has been hollowed out by blistering radiation from a cluster of massive young stars, which sparkle pale blue in the image. Only the densest surrounding areas of the nebula resist erosion by these stars’ powerful stellar winds, forming pillars that appear to point back toward the cluster. These pillars contain forming protostars, which will eventually emerge from their dusty cocoons and take their turn shaping the nebula."