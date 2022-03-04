Jameson Is Giving Out Cash, Rides & Meals to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day for 2 Days

St. Patrick's Day has veered away from the green-clad, bar-crawling holiday seen in the US over the last two years. Jubilant holiday lovers and just as many bars are hoping 2022 is a year when the holiday looks a little more like usual. Jameson and other Irish alcohol brands like Guinness are hoping for the same since there's a lot to gain if St. Patrick's Day parties are back in full-ish swing.

To grease the wheels, Jameson wants those who celebrate to make it a two-day affair this year. St. Patrick's Day lands on a Thursday in 2022, so the Irish whiskey distillers want revelers to make a night of it on both Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18. If you take a pledge to do just that, Jameson might throw some rewards your way. The whiskey company will offer perks like a meal or a bit of cash for your digital signature.

Sign that very non-binding pledge, and there are prizes like $20.22 dropped in your Venmo account on March 17 or a free breakfast to get March 18 started on a positive note. Additionally, the company with the green bottles will be distributing Uber codes to 10,000 people "in select markets." Jameson tells Thrillist that those markets will include Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Washington, DC.

Celebrants have until 11:59 pm ET on March 16 to sign the pledge and throw their green bowler cap in the ring for those St. Patrick's Day perks.