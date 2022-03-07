Jameson Is Releasing Canned Cocktails Just in Time for St. Patrick's Day

There has been a flood of big liquor brands jumping into the ready-to-drink cocktail game. The timing isn't a coincidence. They're all hoping to get on shelves before you start heading to the beach this summer. Spring, after all, is only a few weeks away.

The timing for Jameson, however, is even more fortuitous. Jameson has just revealed to Thrillist its first-ever canned cocktail in the US. Yes, you'll be able to bring the Irish whiskey company's cans to the beach, but you're also getting them just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The fact that the new Jameson Ginger & Lime Cocktail in a Can comes in a green can probably doesn't have quite as much to do with the holiday. Though, it might make it a little appeal for St. Patrick's Day revelers.

Unlike many others that have hit shelves in recent weeks, Jameson's gingery cocktail doesn't arrive with a hefty cocktail ABV. It comes in at just a 6% ABV, making it a little easier to have a few while you're soaking up some sunlight.

Its debut US canned cocktail is available in a $15 four-pack. That means you can make Jameson buy your first pack in a roundabout fashion. The whiskey purveyor is asking people to pledge to celebrate St. Patrick's Day for two days this year. Make the pledge, and it'll give out cash, breakfast, and taxi rides for the re-christened two-day holiday.