Jameson Is Campaigning for the NFL to Come to Dublin

It seems like everyone wants a piece of the NFL these days. There's Taylor Swift cozying up with Kansas City's tight end Travis Kelce, and thus bringing an army of Swifties into the football fold. And then there's Jameson Whiskey, campaigning for the NFL to offer a game in Dublin, Ireland.

According to a recent study from the company, 79% of football fans would be interested in traveling to an international city to watch a pro American football game. The league is already hosting five international games in Europe this season, including a game this Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium. Now, Jameson wants to make Dublin the league's next international city, in an “unofficial” call for a regular season NFL game to take place in the Irish city.

In order to garner support for their campaign, Jameson is encouraging fans aged 21 and up to "join the huddle" in calling for a game to be played in Dublin. To join, you just have to enter your information over at JamesonSports.com. In addition to your support, you'll be entered to instantly win some Jameson football merch, plus a chance to be one of 50 people selected to receive free flights to attend a Dublin football game in the future.

“If a pro American football game in Dublin is announced by September 13, 2024, Jameson will celebrate by selecting (50) fans who joined our huddle to win a flight to Dublin for them and a guest,” the Jameson huddle web page states.