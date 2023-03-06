Get Paid $10,000 Just for Going to the Bar on St. Patrick's Day

This St. Patrick's Day, don't just guiltily bar hop after a work day. Instead, enter to win $10,000 from Jameson Irish Whiskey just for skipping work on March 17. Here's how you can make money—rather than lose it—on this very bar-intensive holiday.

To enter, head to JamesonWhiskey.com. Obviously, you'll need to be at least 21 years old in order to enter the contest. Additionally, you'll need to be out of office and in the bars between 3 pm and 4 pm on St. Patrick's Day. At that time, Jameson will video call one lucky person—and if they are out of office with some whiskey in hand, they'll be awarded $10,000.

"I can totally understand the feeling of wanting to take a day off yet not wanting to feel bad about it, but with St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday this year, it's the perfect day to plan ahead and take one of those hard-earned PTO days!” said Regina Hall, who partnered with Jameson for this campaign, in a statement provided to Thrillist. "So don't save those days for lesser holidays when this year you can take an SPTO, set up your Jameson Desk Decoy, and go celebrate St. Patrick's Day with friends."

Normally, when I play hooky on a weekday afternoon, the most I get out of it is an overpriced coffee on my way home from the doctor's office. To make sure you don't get in too much trouble for dipping out early on a Friday, you can nab a special life-size cut-out from Jameson to make sure you appear to be present and accounted for. The Jameson Desk Decoys will be available online in a limited quantity starting at 12 pm daily through March 10.

Here's to missing a few hours of work and possibly entering a new tax bracket! If that's not luck, I don't know what is.