Jameson Is Gifting Light-Up 'Whiskey Trees' Made of 130 Whiskey Bottles

Jameson Irish Whiskey wants to know which of you are willing to pass on a traditional Christmas tree this year and instead decorate your home with... Jameson Irish Whiskey.

The liquor company just announced that seven passionate fans will be awarded an 8.5-foot-tall Jameson Whiskey Tree this December to close out 2020 in an appropriately themed way. Each tree is made of 130 empty Jameson bottles and features a built-in lighting system to create a nice green glow.

If you're willing to commit to a whiskey-tinged Christmas, you can enter the giveaway pretty easily. All that's required is your basic contact information and a 200-words-or-less response to the following prompt: Why do you deserve to bring home a Jameson Whiskey Tree to share with your friends and family this year?

Jameson will deliver a glass tree to the seven winners during the first week of December, along with a $45 gift card.

Honestly, pine smells nice and all, but these kind of look classy as hell? Seems like an upgrade from the standard holiday decor if you ask me.