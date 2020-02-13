Janet Jackson Played a Classic on 'Classroom Instruments' With Fallon & The Roots

It was just a few days ago that Janet Jackson announced she'd be doing a massive tour (that includes a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814) and releasing a new album. Yet, she's already reminding people about some classics from her catalog, whether or not you're interested in her first album since 2015's Unbreakable.
Jackson appeared on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the announcement, but on Wednesday, the show released a special edition of "Classroom Instruments" starring the iconic singer. Sitting alongside Fallon and The Roots, she sang "Runaway" from her 1995 greatest hits record, which featured a couple of new songs.
The recurring segment features the band and host accompanying artists and bands in songs performed on instruments like kazoos, woodblocks, toy xylophones, shakers, hand clappers, and other instruments meant for kids. Past guests have included The Who, Ringo Starr, Metallica, and more modern artists like Migos and Ed Sheeran.
As ever, the segment is equal parts fun and absurd. The stripped-down version of the song featured a number of classroom instruments (of course), as well as Fallon and Black Thought throwing scarves with all the flair of an amateur magician.
Please Don't Hang Up: The Best BBQ & Barcade in Dog-Friendly Kansas City
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.