A Woman Forgets Her Name on Live TV and Loses It in January's Best TV Bloopers

How well do you handle pressure? Can the smallest of spotlights make your brain completely forget how to process all the words going in and out of your brain? You might relate to the woman who opens this month's batch of the best news bloopers.

Asked for her first and last name, she handles it. No problem. She's a pro. Then the reporter asks her to spell her first and last name. No problem. You saw how on top of saying her name she was.

"F-I-R-S-T L-A-S-T," she responds. It takes a second, but she figures out that's not exactly what he meant.

January's best news bloopers have the usual gamut of slips of the tongue, accidental cursing, and meteorologists being super weird. (Why are meteorologists so weird?) But there's also a whole lot of Trump here, with anchors trying to understand "Alternative Facts" and reporters forced to do man on the street interviews at the inauguration and subsequent protests.