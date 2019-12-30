This Airline Is Giving Away 50,000 Flights Across Japan. Here's How to Get Them.

Your New Year's resolution is to eat healthy, cutback on booze, and spend less, but mine isn't about eliminating life's simple pleasures. Sorry, I like pizza, tequila, and shopping. Instead, my 2020 goals will involve something more exciting than kale and ellipticals -- like, traveling.
As it happens, that dream can also be a reality without sacrificing your new budgeting initiative. Japan Airlines is giving away 50,000 round-trip flights for free next summer. According to CNN, the carrier is offering tickets to international tourists for trips between July 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020.
Those dates are intentionally aligned with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which will draw a whopping 10 million extra visitors. The airline is using the promo to encourage tourists to explore other destinations throughout the country in hopes of cutting down on foot traffic in the city brought in by the games.
Participants will have four destination options, flying out of Tokyo's Haneda airport or Osaka's Itami and Kansai airports. But there is a catch to scoring the coveted airfare -- travelers are required to register with the carrier's Mileage Bank frequent flier program and you won't know where you're heading until after you've signed up.
The application, which opens in February 2020, is pretty easy. You'll select a departure city, day and arrival time slots, and the number of people you'll be traveling with. More details on the JAL giveaway will reportedly come available in early January, CNN continues. And while 50,000 available tickets might seem like a lot, they're available on a first-come, first-served basis.
h/t CNN
PTO: Mexico City
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.