Japan Is Reopening Its Borders for Some Travelers After Months of Omicron Lockdowns

The surge of the Omicron variant led to another round of significant border lockdowns around the world. Now, some nations are easing restrictions as approaches to the pandemic continue to change. Japan is the latest country to make such a change. On February 17, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that Japan will be allowing some international travelers back into the country.

Starting March 1, the limit on the number of daily visitors into the country will increase from 3,500 to 5,000 people. The limit will increase continually over the next few months, while the restrictions put in place for the Omicron wave will end at the end of February.

"It is just the first step. I will continue considering how much we can ease measures," Prime Minister Kishida said according to The Japan Times.

The increased capacity for international travelers will still only apply to students, business travelers, and people hoping to relocate to the country. According to The Guardian, the quarantine for international arrivals will be shortened from seven days to three if the person has proof of a booster shot and a negative COVID test.

There's still no precise timeline for Japan's reopening to tourists. On February 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Japan in its highest risk category, Level 4. A Level 4 designation means that the CDC recommends avoiding the destination, even if you are fully vaccinated.