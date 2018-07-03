Japan Left a Spotless Locker Room and a Thank You Note After Losing the World Cup

The World Cup brings out a lot of emotions. Reactions to wins and loses can make grown men slide on their tummies like large penguins, make those same grown men cry, and apparently fan celebrations might even cause earthquakes. So when Japan lost 3-2 to Belgium after dominating most of the game at 2-0, it would've been understandable if they took the opportunity to be less than courteous and kind.
But they took the exact opposite approach. In fact, they left the locker room almost bizarrely clean and left a thank you note. The note read “Спасибо,” which is Russian for thank you, and human for, 'Wow isn't this ridiculously chill of us?' The photo of locker room above was apparently shared by a FIFA official who then deleted it, but it's made the rounds anyway.
You may also recall hearing that Japanese fans were also courteous enough to clean up the stadium after losing the match and after the team's victory over Colombia earlier in the tournament. Senegalese fans have also reportedly cleaned up their section of the stadium.
And to think, American football fans in Philly just climb greased lampposts after games. Maybe we should take note?
