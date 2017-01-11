Japan May Make Olympic Medals Out of Smartphones

Organizers say there is enough precious metal in Japan's e-waste to produce all the metal needed, but the first obstacle will be that most of the metal is already spoken for, used to make new electronics.

At the London Olympics, producing medals took 9.6 kilograms of gold, 1,210 kilograms of silver, and 700 kilograms of copper, which is the primary material used in bronze medals. Nikkei says that in 2014 alone Japan recovered 143 kilograms of gold, 1,566 kilograms of silver, and 1,112 tons of copper from recycled consumer electronics.

If they move forward, there may be an initiative to frame donating electronics as a way for citizens to directly participate in the Games, helping forge the medals with discarded iPhones and Furbys.