Japan's Epic 65-Foot-Deep 'Snow Corridor' Is Reopening to Visitors

There are some travel destinations that sound too extraordinary to be real. The massive snow walk at the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route between Toyama and Nagano prefectures in Japan is one of them. But we can assure you that this incredible site is very real, and will soon be open to travelers.

CNN reports that the famous snow corridor within what's often known as the "roof of Japan" is reopening to visitors on Saturday, April 15, and will remain open until June 25.

The snow walk known as Yuki no Otani (or Great Valley of Snow) has walls that are 20 meters (about 65 feet) high and are carefully carved out by snowplow drivers, according to Time Out. The pathway is about 500 meters (a bit less than one-third of a mile) long and takes visitors some 20 minutes to pass through.

The snow corridor's reopening after a long winter break is an annual tradition but this year the attraction is offering a new opportunity for visitors. According to CNN, travelers will be invited to grab a shovel to help create a new route.