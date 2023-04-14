Japan's Epic 65-Foot-Deep 'Snow Corridor' Is Reopening to Visitors
Yuki no Otani is a unique attraction for travelers to the "roof of Japan."
There are some travel destinations that sound too extraordinary to be real. The massive snow walk at the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route between Toyama and Nagano prefectures in Japan is one of them. But we can assure you that this incredible site is very real, and will soon be open to travelers.
CNN reports that the famous snow corridor within what's often known as the "roof of Japan" is reopening to visitors on Saturday, April 15, and will remain open until June 25.
The snow walk known as Yuki no Otani (or Great Valley of Snow) has walls that are 20 meters (about 65 feet) high and are carefully carved out by snowplow drivers, according to Time Out. The pathway is about 500 meters (a bit less than one-third of a mile) long and takes visitors some 20 minutes to pass through.
The snow corridor's reopening after a long winter break is an annual tradition but this year the attraction is offering a new opportunity for visitors. According to CNN, travelers will be invited to grab a shovel to help create a new route.
If you won't be able to make it to the snow corridor's grand opening, no worries at all. According to the route's website, the best time of year to visit the attraction is June, when it is less crowded and the walls are typically still an impressive 10 meters (about 33 feet) high even after a bit of melting. A June visit to the area also has the added benefit of presenting an opportunity to view a white ptarmigan, a bird referred to as a "messenger from God" which is said to bring happiness to those who encounter it.
For additional details, including information on current conditions that could impact your ability to see the attraction, you can visit this website.
Looking for more travel inspo?
