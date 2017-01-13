This Japanese Woman Ate Three Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts in One Sitting

Whether you'd like to admit it or not, it's dangerously easy to polish off half a box of Krispy Kreme donuts if you're not careful. Eating a full three dozen of the sugary dough rings in a single sitting, however is just crazy. But a Japanese competitive eater somehow managed to do exactly that and, as you can see in the video she posted on YouTube, made it look like a mere snack.

Watch as Yuka Kinoshita, the same professional eating machine who devoured 150 McDonald's Chicken McNuggets and the entire Starbucks pastry menu (among other insane food stunts), nonchalantly eats her way through three dozen Krispy Kreme donuts. She starts by attacking the chain's bigger, limited-edition donuts in the region before proceeding to erase donut after donut after donut from the table. Then, for a grand finale of sorts, she warms the nine remaining donuts in the microwave, because at this point, why the hell not?