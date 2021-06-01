Japan Is Selling Abandoned Homes for $455 Right Now—Some Are Even Free

It seems as if every other week a new Italian town is practically handing out fixer-upper homes for just about nothing, but it's not the only country looking to entice new residents with the appeal of cheap real estate. In fact, the Japanese government is practically begging people to help solve its abandoned housing issue.

With over 8 million homes vacant across rural Japan, you can now snag a house of your own for next to nothing. Here's how it works: The cities of Tochigi and Nagano are listing empty homes on "akiya banks" lists, some of which are being sold for as little as $455 US dollars. And while sure, they'll need a little TLC to bring 'em back to life, you'll likely have the extra cash to do so—considering the affordable pricing and all. Renovation subsidies are also often part of the deal.

So what's with all the vacant homes? According to Japan's Housing and Land Survey, the country logged 8.49 million empty homes in 2018 due to relatives dying and homeowners moving, Insider reports.

In fact, some cities are so desperate to fill these homes that they're even handing out the houses for free, while others are offering various subsidies and cash grants in exchange for the purchase of a home.