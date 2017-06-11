News

Japan Is Making a Seriously Beautiful 'Invisible' Train

Screenshot via YouTube user GeoBeats News

Taking in the gorgeous surrounding scenery is certainly one of the major perks of any train ride. But Japan just took this concept one step further by creating a train that actually blends into the scenery, making train and landscape "one." It's beautiful. 

Seibu Railway Co teamed up with renowned designer Kazuyo Sejima, known for her soft, minimalist concepts, to create a train that is practically invisible. A mirrored facade allows the train to marvelously blend in with the landscape, and the interior is explained in the press release as a "relaxing and comfortable living room," meaning the train is more than just a pretty face. 

But speaking of that pretty face, check out how awesome it looks:

According to Discovery News, trains with this design should roll out by 2018 and will run "limited express routes." Right now, the train is still in the "concept" stage.

Designer Sejima is looking forward to the day her creation takes the "railroad." In her interview, she says, "The limited express travels in a variety of different sceneries, from the mountains of Chichibu, to the middle of Tokyo, and I thought it would be good if the train could gently coexist with this variety of scenery. I also would like it to be a limited express where large numbers of people can all relax in comfort, in their own way, like a living room, so that they think to themselves 'I look forward to riding that train again.'”

OK, a trip to Japan in 2018 is now a must. 

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and loves a good train ride.  Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

