This Airport's Crazy 'Smartphone Toilet Paper' Is Actually Brilliant

Don’t let the predilection for towering ramen bowls and pumpkin spice french fries fool you: Japan is a wonderful, clean country. Japan is so tidy that its largest airport, Narita International, is stocking its bathrooms with toilet paper for your smartphone. So after you land and casually peruse Tokyo’s Tinder scene, you can stop off in a stall to cleanse your screen of face-grease and shame.

The Guardian reports that 86 toilet cubicles in the arrivals terminal at Narita have been equipped with the special smartphone toilet paper, which bears the pleasant greeting “Welcome to Japan,” and information about airport WiFi and a special travel app.