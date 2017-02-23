News

Parkour's Normally Lame, But This Run in an Ice City Is Simply Insane

By Published On 02/23/2017 By Published On 02/23/2017
YouTube/Redbull

Trending

related

Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State

related

Every Type of Asshole You'll Run Into at Trader Joe's

related

Anthony Bourdain Met His Badass New Girlfriend Filming His Show

related

Can the NYC Steakhouse Survive?

As physically challenging as parkour may be, there's just something inherently uncool about making a hobby out of ambling up, down, and over random obstacles. However, this mesmerizing video of pro freerunner Jason Paul leaping from perch to perch like a badass action here inside a gorgeous city made entirely of ice has us wondering whether we've had it wrong all along.

YouTube/Red Bull

The stunt, which was produced by Red Bull, was shot on location in the Chinese city of Harbin, which hosts an annual festival where artists from all over the world gather to construct an entire mini "kingdom" made of massive ice blocks, complete with elaborate palaces and sculptures. The whole setup is insane, and both Paul's moves and the structures he's sliding down, flipping over, and jumping from look like they were conjured by some CGI master. But everything you're seeing is most definitely real, and very, very cold. To get the shots, Paul braved sub-zero temps in nothing but sweats and a pair of spiked sneakers. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. He is clumsy and would have most definitely died attempting this.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
America's Most Expensive City Isn't New York

related

READ MORE
This 'Airport Jacket' Holds as Much Stuff as a Small Suitcase

related

READ MORE
This Company Will Pay You to Travel Europe for Six Months

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like