Japan's Space Agency Just Brought Bits of an Asteroid Back to Earth

An asteroid just touched down on Earth, but don't panic—it was planned!

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced on December 6 that a capsule had safely returned to Earth carrying samples of the asteroid Ryugu. The capsule detached from a JAXA space probe and journeyed toward the Australian Outback, where it landed with assistance from a parachute and was later recovered by JAXA officials.

The touchdown marks the end of a six-year mission called Hayabusa2. The mission began in December 2014 with the launch of JAXA's Hayabusa2 spacecraft. In 2018, the spacecraft arrived at Ryugu and began collecting samples. In November 2019, it began its year-long journey home.

NPR reports that the specimens only weigh about 1 gram altogether. Among them, though, is the world's first subsurface asteroid sample. JAXA hopes that the collections will answer questions about the solar system's history and the beginning of life on Earth.

A JAXA Twitter page dedicated to all things Hayabusa2 will continue to update followers on its progress. At the time of publishing, the samples were on a plane from Australia to Japan, where they will be analyzed further.