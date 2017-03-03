Watch This Complete Idiot Destroy 12 Massive Ice Blocks with His Body

This hulking mass of sinew and testosterone is named J.D. Anderson, and he’s here to smash some ice.

Anderson, a self-stylized “strongman” with spikey hair and a mean looking scowl, likes to break baseball bats over his thigh, bend frying pans with his fists, and mash things with his teeth. He also grunts, because it fits his otherwise menacing demeanor.

For his latest stunt, Anderson -- a.k.a. “The Iceman” -- tries to bro his way into the Guinness World Record books by careening into the “most ice blocks ever broken by a human battering ram.” Those are Guiness’ words, not ours. The former record-holder in this category, Anderson attempted to climb back up the mantle on an Italian TV show, leaving a trail of baffled audience members in his sweaty wake. (Savage Americans, man).