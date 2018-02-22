Travel

Here's What the New World's Tallest Skyscraper Will Look Like

By Published On 02/22/2018 By Published On 02/22/2018
ADRIAN SMITH + GORDON GILL ARCHITECTURE/JEDDAH ECONOMIC COMPANY

Trending

related

Everything You Need to Know to Watch Speed Skating at the 2018 Olympics

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Weekend

related

Everything You Need to Do in Phoenix This Weekend

related

Everything You Need to Do in DC This Weekend

Stuff You'll Like

related

Lindsey Vonn Gives Emotional Interview, Wins Bronze in Final Olympic Downhill Race

related

Chill Olympic Doctor Recommends Beer After Competing, Athletes Drink Up

related

The US Curling Team Had a Savage Feud With Kirstie Alley for Some Reason

If there's one thing humanity loves doing -- from 7-year-olds to 70-year-old moguls -- it's stacking things really really high. The latest entry in this noble tradition is the monstrosity above, which will soon become the tallest tower in the world.

By 2020, the Jeddah Tower, located in the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, will be finished and stand at a record-setting 3,280 feet tall. The current tallest building is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which reaches up to 2,717 feet. The Jeddah Tower will be over 500 feet taller.

It's being designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and will feature restaurants, apartments, hotel rooms, and a mall. The skyscraper is meant to be the centerpiece of a redevelopment project called the Jeddah Economic City, but the hope is that the tower itself will be something like a miniature city. As of this month, 60 of the 200 floors are complete. The 157th floor will also feature the world's tallest observation deck -- a full 55 stories higher than the observation deck of One World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Unsurprisingly, building record-setting buildings isn't cheap. All told, it's expected to total $2.2 billion, split between the Jeddah Economic Company and Alinma Investment. You may have previously heard this building referred to as the Kingdom Tower, but that name's since been replaced with the one above.

Check out more renderings of the Jeddah Tower below:

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture/Jeddah Economic Company
Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture/Jeddah Economic Company
Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture/Jeddah Economic Company
Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture/Jeddah Economic Company
Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture/Jeddah Economic Company
Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture/Jeddah Economic Company
Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture/Jeddah Economic Company
Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture/Jeddah Economic Company

h/t Business Insider

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

Stuff You'll Like