Watch Jeff Bezos Use This Giant Robot Suit Like a Comic Book Supervillain

Jeff Bezos holds a lot of titles: CEO of Amazon, private space company pioneer, and fifth richest person in the world, among others. But the billionaire tech and retail entrepreneur looked more like a menacing supervillain of sorts when he got behind the controls of a 13ft robotic suit.

Bezos piloted the enormous, borderline-dystopian machine at Amazon's annual robotics conference on Sunday night, according to a report by The Verge. During the demonstration, he was heard saying, "Why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver?” (an Alien movie reference, apparently) while waving the robot's giant metal arms by moving his own arms inside the cockpit. What he should have asked, though, is "Why isn't everyone running?"