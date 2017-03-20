Watch Jeff Bezos Use This Giant Robot Suit Like a Comic Book Supervillain

Jeff Bezos holds a lot of titles: CEO of Amazon, private space company pioneer, and fifth richest person in the world, among others. But the billionaire tech and retail entrepreneur looked more like a menacing supervillain of sorts when he got behind the controls of a 13ft robotic suit.
Bezos piloted the enormous, borderline-dystopian machine at Amazon's annual robotics conference on Sunday night, according to a report by The Verge. During the demonstration, he was heard saying, "Why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver?” (an Alien movie reference, apparently) while waving the robot's giant metal arms by moving his own arms inside the cockpit. What he should have asked, though, is "Why isn't everyone running?"
If anything, the humanoid robot looks more like killing machines the Resources Development Administration (RDA) used in Avatar. Bezos showed off his experience in a photo posted to Twitter early on Monday morning:
Video of the robot in action is even better or maybe even more alarming, depending on how you look at it:
In case you're wondering, the robot is called the Method-2 and it's built by a South Korean company called Hankook Mirae Technology, per the report. Bezos' stunt crushes speculation that the robot might be an elaborate hoax by proving it is indeed real. Perhaps the good news, though, is that the machine is extremely limited. As you can see in the photo and video, it's held up by supports and doesn't appear to be able to walk, which makes the concept significantly less scary. Part of us hopes it stays that way.
