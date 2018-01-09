Jeff Bezos Has More Money Than Bill Gates Ever Did

In the great pantheon of richest rich people on the planet, Bill Gates long occupied the summit of stupid and inconceivable wealth. But since last October, the crown of richest person has adorned the very bald head of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. And according to Bloomberg's newest Billionaire's Index, released Monday, Bezos is now worth more than Bill Gates has ever been.
Bezos, who bears a striking resemblance to Lex Luthor but with bigger biceps, has an estimated net worth of $105.1 billion. His deepened pockets were precipitated by Amazon's stock surge over the last year, with shares cresting 6.6% as the company attempts to cannibalize industry after industry. It acquired Whole Foods in a $13.7 billion deal last Summer, and now has the ability to send delivery people into your home when you're not there, if you're cool with that.
Bill Gates on the other hand, is far too charitable to be the world's richest man, according to a report from the Economic Times. Instead, the Microsoft founder and CEO is now comparatively languishing with a $90.2 billion fortune. Gates would still be smiling down at Bezos if he hadn't given away "700 million Microsoft shares and $2.9 billion of cash and other assets since 1996," per the report. And if it hadn't been for his consistent philanthropy through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates would reportedly be worth around $150 billion.
Now we all know this vitally important information.
