Hotel Delivers Big Time on Guy's Weird Jeff Goldblum-Related Request

When you're in a relationship, sometimes you know each other so well that it leads you doing odd things for each other.

Enter a getaway in Santa Monica, California with Seth Freedland, who made a somewhat joking request of the Huntley Hotel. He requested that the hotel fill their room with Jeff Goldblum photos. "Jeff Goldblum is my girlfriend's celebrity crush," Freedland told The Huffington Post. "Specifically, she’s a big fan of Independence Day-era ‘heroic Goldblum.’ I’m more a Big Chill Goldblum man myself, but you really can’t go wrong."

When Freedland and his girlfriend, Amy Marsh, showed up, the hotel had delivered.