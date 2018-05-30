Jeff Goldblum Is Releasing a Jazz Album, Because of Course He Is

Is there anything Jeff Goldblum can't do? Whether fleeing dinosaurs shirtless, purring like a sexy cat for 30 minutes straight, or serving up sausages in his own food truck, the beloved actor is an accomplished oddball charmer of the highest degree. Now, he's officially adding the role of professional jazz musician to his resume, as he's just been signed to a legit record label and is set to release a debut album soon.
A known jazz enthusiast who's been playing the piano since he was a kid, the 65-year-old actor was recently signed to Universal's classical label Decca Records after executives recognized he had some serious musical talent. Specifically, they were wildly impressed by an appearance he made on the Graham Norton show last year, during which he accompanied the Grammy-winning jazz artist Gregory Porter on the keys.
"As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum," Decca's director of A&R Tom Lewis said in a statement, per a Billboard report. "He's a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff's music into people's homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place."
Goldblum has apparently been performing intermittently since the '90s with his own jazz group The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and regularly pops into jazz clubs in Los Angeles, but this marks his first time signed to a record label, and his forthcoming album -- scheduled for release later this year -- will be his first.
"I'm so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time," said Goldblum.
Besides being a big deal for the star, it's frankly an even bigger deal for the jazz industry at large, because if there's anyone who could help bring in new fans to the notoriously inaccessible genre, it's Jeff Goldblum.
h/t Billboard
