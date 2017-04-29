Jeff Goldblum Apparently Has a Food Truck Called Chef Goldblum's

Anyone obsessed with Jeff Goldblum -- the salt & pepper haired, imminently stylish actor of Jurassic Park fame -- and who frequents food trucks, is going die swooning over the actor’s latest stunt.
Goldblum was spotted in Australia earlier this week, serving up sausages in a food truck aptly called Chef Goldblum’s. Cameras snapped multiple shots of the dapper 64-year-old engaging with fans and doling out “fancy hot dogs,” as Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reports.
Goldblum is primed to make a return to the Jurassic Park franchise that ultimately immortalized him in Jurassic World 2, it was announced Wednesday. Asked whether or not the sausage truck was a promotional stunt meant to drum up hype for next summer's big movie, Goldblum replied: "I was doing the Thor movie on the Gold Coast some time ago but now I’m doing a project that I have to be secretive about but there is some thematic tie-in to this...I’m doing a little research for some work that I’m going to do in my chosen profession.”
Whether or not the actor will be handing out bratwursts when he returns to the fore as Dr. Ian Malcolm is another question. In the meantime, we have these glorious photos on Instagram to drool over.
