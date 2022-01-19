This Distillery's New Bourbon Was Aged on Boats in the Ocean

For all the differences between whiskeys, their lives are remarkably similar. The mash bills and equipment vary, but the bulk of the life that whiskey lives before it hits your lips is spent in a barrel, whether that's six months or 18 years. It's not an entirely sedentary life, but it's close.

The whiskey at Jefferson’s Bourbon is treated differently. Jefferson's Ocean bottles are still aged in barrels, but those barrels are set aboard the deck of a working ship. Each bottle bears a label with its voyage number around the neck. Almost every bottle makes its way to 25 ports, five continents, and crosses the equator twice, according to the company. At least, until the latest release, Voyage 24, which spent most of its time aging on a boat in the Caribbean.

This matters because, according to Jefferson's Founder and Chief Strategist Trey Zoeller, the journey changes the flavor of the whiskey. The liquid in the barrels undergoes significant temperature changes, feels briny sea air in the wood and in the barrel, and is subjected to a whole lot of sloshing around. For Voyage 24, a new journey means new flavors, Zoeller says.

"We decided, let's go ahead and try to get that 'all heat, all the time,'" Zoeller tells Thrillist. "We put the barrels on the ship, and it basically zigzagged, kind of did a figure eight around the Caribbean down to Panama, and back over and over. So, it was just getting beat on by the sun, and it was hot, and humid continuously. We got as low as 93 degrees and as high as 126 degrees. So, it's all heat, all the time, which really opens it up." That is a stark contrast to the usually globe-spanning route that will get into high temperatures, but also makes its way to more frigid regions as well.

The sugars in the Voyage 24 barrels may have caramelized more than usual, according to Zoeller, due to the unrelenting heat. Giving the whiskey a fresh journey for this new release excites those who collect Jefferson’s Ocean bottles, but it also provides an interesting opportunity to try two different trips side by side and see how the bourbon's life at sea changes the flavor profile.

Tasting them side by side, it's clear that Voyage 24 has a noticeably different profile. Though it, of course, still has the slight brininess that is a trademark of Jefferson's Ocean. Zoeller attributes that, in part, to evaporation. "Because as we lose a lot [of whiskey] to evaporation, the salt air permeates those barrels and comes in as well," he says, noting that with the extra space in the barrel, the sea air is a part of the aging process. "So you get more of those wood flavors, but I think in this case definitely the good wood that's coming out of it."

The entire undertaking makes for a bourbon that is a conversation starter, but the new release provides a unique opportunity to taste the journey.