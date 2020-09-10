What the Hell is Going on With This ‘Willy Wonka’ Contest?

“Due to confusion in the marketplace, Jelly Belly Candy Company would like to take this opportunity to clear up the misconception that it is involved with a contest that purportedly offers a candy factory as its grand prize,” reads a statement on the company’s site . “David Klein, the sponsor of the 'treasure hunt' contest gaining attention within the media this weekend, is not associated with Jelly Belly Candy Company, its brands, or products. In 1976, Mr. Klein, an independent third party, came up with the name 'Jelly Belly' and other novel marketing ideas. Jelly Belly Candy Company has not had a relationship with Mr. Klein since 1980 when it acquired the trademark.”

But questions remain. What are the tax consequences of winning the key? Will the new keyholder have to assume any company liabilities? What is the insurance burden given the common knowledge that children are sucked into chocolate river tubes, turned into blueberries, hurled down bad egg chutes, and miniaturized in candy factories every day? And why is Jelly Belly acting out Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory when it’s been given the film treatment twice over? To start, it isn’t.

“We’re gonna be having the ultimate treasure hunt, where the winner will be receiving a key to our, one of our candy factories,” Klein says. “That’s exciting.”

Beside him, a woman named Stephanie posits that families will take to the streets in search of the tags for a chance to win “five THOUSAND dollars.” But wait. There’s more.

“It’s gonna be a treasure hunt across the whole entire country, where we’re gonna be hiding these right here,” he says, holding up what appears to be a gold-colored metallic dog tag. “We’ve already hidden quite a few of them. We’re gonna be hiding them in every state across the country.”

In a video posted to YouTube on August 29, the man who gave Jelly Belly jelly beans their name announced he’d be giving away a factory, too.

According to Klein’s website, $49.98 grants aspiring factory owners a riddle, access to a private Facebook group, and subsequent statewide “golden ticket” treasure hunts. Tickets are limited to 1,000 per state, and 44 states are listed on the site at publication time. Local winners get the $5,000, and one lucky person among them gets the factory. How is... unclear. A badge reading “up to date questions answered here” on The Gold Ticket’s main page leads back to Klein and Stephanie’s YouTube page, where rows and rows of videos range from 39 seconds to just over two hours. In an interview with ABC7 News’ Kristen Sze, the charismatic candy namer explained everything but how one can actually walk away with the factory.

“Here’s how it got started,” Klein says. "I was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1977,” he begins, before recounting a decades-old appearance on The Mike Douglas Show to Sze, who, in a detail the producers will love when this is all inevitably turned into a Netflix series, cannot actually hear his answers because her audio is broken. Turns out though, Klein envisioned this very contest on that fateful night. Which brings us up to now.

$49.98 gets you “an entry into what we are doing,” Klein says in the interview. “In every state, we do this statewide, every state we have the golden ticket that the people can search for. And the one that finds the $5,000 one, they get $5,000 instantly. But they also, more important, have the right to be in the other ultimate contest for our candy factory, one of our candy factories.”

Upon questioning above a series of increasingly incredulous chyrons, Klein confirms that he has no present affiliation with Jelly Belly, but he does explain that the ultimate winner will get “the building,” a candy making course (plus expenses) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and “the most important thing,” he says, “they’re gonna get my time. I’m gonna be their mentor. And I will be available 24 hours a day to answer any questions, help them launch new products, help them name products, show them how to get the products off the ground.”

Sze, who is all of us, asks about the financial obligation on the winner. “I’m no tax expert, they’re gonna have to talk to their accountant on that," Klein says. "All I can tell you is there probably will be some tax that will have to be paid by them. They will have to hire their own employees. But they get a building, free and clear.”

The Gold Ticket’s terms and conditions page, of course, clarifies: “Winner will be responsible for taxes, this is for the real estate only.”

A representative for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told Thrillist via email: “The contest organizer has not been in contact with UW-Madison about our Resident Course in Confectionery Technology (also known as "Candy School"), and we are not aware of any future spot in the course being held by the organizer or for the contest.”

Klein, who Stephanie asserts “invented Jelly Belly jelly beans,” at the top of the apparently homemade YouTube video introducing the contest, says that any confusion over its affiliation with Jelly Belly Candy Corporation, is the fault of “the press.”

Thrillist reached out to The Gold Ticket for comment. We will update when they respond.