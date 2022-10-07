Jelly Belly Just Launched 3 New Harry Potter-Inspired Candies

Jelly Belly Candy Company has teamed up with Warner Bros. to add an additional five Harry Potter-inspired products including three new candies. The new treats will be available all year-round, nationwide. The additions include Butterbeer-inspired chewy candies, milk chocolate bars, and a Harry Potter House Points Counter candy dispenser.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with these new additions to our Harry Potter collection," said Rob Swaigen, Vice President of Global Marketing at Jelly Belly Candy Company, in a press release. "At Jelly Belly, we pride ourselves on true-to-life flavor in every candy we create, so we're excited to offer Wizarding World fans the taste of Butterbeer in a candy form for the first time ever."

Here are the details on all five of the new pieces in the Harry Potter collection:

Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candies taste and look like Butterbeer.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Milk Chocolate Bar is a decadent milk chocolate treat with Butterbeer-flavored filling.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Barrel Tin is a barrel-shaped tin filled with the new Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Glass Mug is a beautiful glass mug adorned with the metal crests of all four Hogwarts Houses. The glass is filled with Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy and includes a collectible Butterbeer coaster.

Harry Potter House Points Counter Dispenser is a new jelly bean dispenser inspired by the famed house points counter in the Harry Potter films. The dispenser includes a Jelly Belly flavor that represents each Hogwarts House: Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, and Ravenclaw.



You can now purchase these in addition to the existing Bertie Bott's Every-Flavor Beans, Chocolate Wands, Chocolate Frogs and Jelly Slugs. You can find more about all of these products and where to buy them at JellyBelly.com.