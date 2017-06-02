News

Oreo Is Unleashing a Special Donut Flavor This Weekend

Published On 06/01/2017
Oreo

Friday is National Donut Day, and while it may be just another marketing-fueled fake holiday, that doesn't mean its free donut deals aren't all too real. Not to be left out, Walmart and Oreo have thrown their shelves and sugar reserves into the fray, with a new offering that combines two delicious treats into one, with a limited-edition run of Jelly Donut Oreos.

According to an official statement from Walmart, the Jelly Donut Oreo "has a Golden Oreo cookie, raspberry center and custard outer ring." It will hit the shelves this weekend in time for National Donut Day on June 2. Packages of the cookie will be sold in Walmart stores at $2.98 a pop. The company launched the flavor after an Oreo Vote program held last year, in which Walmart and Oreo invited customers to vote on flavors that they'd offer exclusively in stores nationwide. Jelly Donut apparently lost the vote to Cookies and Crème, but Walmart decided to sell it regardless.

All in all, it doesn't sound like a terrible way to satisfy two of the most addictive snacks on the menu. It doesn't sound like Walmart will package them in pink boxes, but they will give the the rest of Oreo's classic flavors a run for their money. 

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

