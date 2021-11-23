Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Is Giving Out a Free Pint of Ice Cream for Black Friday

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has a decked-out lineup for the holiday season. There are delightful flavors like Mexican Hot Chocolate, Cognac with Gingerbread, and White Chocolate Peppermint to choose from, so you can expand your palate and get into the holiday spirit all at once. Even better, Jeni's is offering a special deal for customers who shop on the website or in scoop shops across the country.

Starting at 12:01 am EST on November 26, (Black Friday) until November 29, at 11:59 pm EST (Cyber Monday), customers will be able to purchase five pints of ice cream and receive one for free. To access the deal on Jeni's website, use the code FREEPINT at checkout.

Jeni's ice cream ships nationally, so even if you don't have a shop near you, you'll be able to get the sweet treat delivered right to your door. Want to gift the ice cream? You can have it delivered frozen and with a personalized message. 'Tis the season to indulge in deluxe ice creams.