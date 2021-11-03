Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Unveils Holiday Flavors & Two Are Brand New

We should eat ice cream year-round. It's never too cold out to enjoy a scoop, which is why you can catch me walking down the streets of NYC in a winter jacket with a frozen treat in hand. Clearly, the folks over at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams feel the same way as the company just dropped a line of delectable holiday flavors.

The company responsible for the Dolly Parton-themed ice cream flavor is bringing back the three popular flavors Sugar Plum, Cognac & Gingerbread, White Chocolate Peppermint, and introducing fans to two new flavors called Pistachio Macaron and Mexican Hot Chocolate.

Here is some more info on each flavor:

Mexican Hot Chocolate: a combination of milk chocolate cream, cinnamon, and cayenne

a combination of milk chocolate cream, cinnamon, and cayenne Cognac with Gingerbread: a combination of cognac cream, dark caramel sauce, and spiced gingerbread cake

a combination of cognac cream, dark caramel sauce, and spiced gingerbread cake White Chocolate Peppermint: a swirl of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles

a swirl of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles Sugar Plum: a combination of amaretti cookies, puckery plum jam, and plum wine sweet cream

a combination of amaretti cookies, puckery plum jam, and plum wine sweet cream Pistachio Macaron: a combination of pure, roasted pistachio cream and a savory finish with a nougat-like honey texture

The rich ice cream flavors will be available on Jeni's website and in select retailers on November 4, 2021. And for fans who want to try it all, you can purchase two different bundle sets. The Splendid Holiday set has White Chocolate Peppermint, Cognac & Gingerbread, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Sugar Plum, and Brown Butter Almond Brittle. The second holiday set is the Grand Holiday Collection, which includes White Chocolate Peppermint, Cognac & Gingerbread, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Pistachio Macaron, Gooey Butter Cake, and Salted Peanut Butter. Both holiday sets are $68.