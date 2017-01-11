Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Insult Each Other Until They Laugh

Promoting their new sci-fi film Passengers, Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence stopped by BBC Radio 1 and wound up trying to make each other feel like garbage. They insulted each other. They looked into their co-star's eyes and lobbed juvenile, dirty insults in an effort to make them laugh.
It's a game called "Playground Insults" and you might be surprised to discover that Lawrence definitely won this game. Even though Pratt had the best cold-hearted insult: "It's such a shame to meet someone you thought you'd like." (Followed closely by, "Why do they call it Joy?" and "How does it feel being in the stupidest Marvel movie?")
Lawrence laughed more, but she was also way more ruthless, using Pratt's family against him and insulting his time on Everwood. However, her Mortal Kombat finishing moves might have been "Where do you keep your Oscar?" and "You're so bad at acting that the cast of Saved By the Bell feels sorry for you."
They didn't want to be dragged into this.
Watch Pratt and Lawrence insult each other above, then watch more of the weird promos they've done for this movie, like talking about eating food off other people's plates and playing Mad Libs with Jimmy Fallon.
h/t Digg
