News

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Insult Each Other Until They Laugh

By Published On 12/12/2016 By Published On 12/12/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Promoting their new sci-fi film Passengers, Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence stopped by BBC Radio 1 and wound up trying to make each other feel like garbage. They insulted each other. They looked into their co-star's eyes and lobbed juvenile, dirty insults in an effort to make them laugh. 

It's a game called "Playground Insults" and you might be surprised to discover that Lawrence definitely won this game. Even though Pratt had the best cold-hearted insult: "It's such a shame to meet someone you thought you'd like." (Followed closely by, "Why do they call it Joy?" and "How does it feel being in the stupidest Marvel movie?")

Lawrence laughed more, but she was also way more ruthless, using Pratt's family against him and insulting his time on Everwood. However, her Mortal Kombat finishing moves might have been "Where do you keep your Oscar?" and "You're so bad at acting that the cast of Saved By the Bell feels sorry for you."

They didn't want to be dragged into this. 

Watch Pratt and Lawrence insult each other above, then watch more of the weird promos they've done for this movie, like talking about eating food off other people's plates and playing Mad Libs with Jimmy Fallon.

h/t Digg

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
American Kids Try French Food and Have Hilarious Reactions

related

READ MORE
Apple Quietly Killed the MacBook Pro's Glowing Apple Logo

related

READ MORE
Google Maps Now Shows When Bars, Restaurants, and Stores Are Crowded

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like