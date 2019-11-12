Alex Trebek Chokes Up Over 'Jeopardy!' Contestant's Surprise Message

Jeopardy! has always been an emotionally-charged show, where the stakes can be worth thousands of dollars and the competition is fierce. But the show took a tender turn on Monday, when a contestant wrote in a thoughtful message directed at host Alex Trebek, who revealed in March that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The question was about "How the Other Half Lives," a photojournalism publication that revealed living conditions in New York City in the 1880s. But instead of writing down the answer, contestant Dhruv Gaur offered words of support.
Trebek, who was visibly surprised, offers his thanks in a trembling voice. That's where we all lost it.
Gaur explained that he was happy to have "the opportunity to say to Alex what everybody at the tournament was thinking."
Alex Trebek has been the host of the classic game show since 1984, and has always been well-respected and beloved for the fun an intelligible way he performs his duties and interacts with contestants. In fact, Trebek holds the record for most episodes of a game show hosted -- ever. He has become a cornerstone of American media and many Americans have grown up alongside him and Jeopardy!, learning trivia along the way.
It's a small comfort to see a contestant say we're all deeply feeling -- that we love you, Alex Trebek -- even if it cost him $1,995 to do so.
