News

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Gives Incredibly Confident Wrong Answer

By Published On 04/19/2017 By Published On 04/19/2017
Jeopardy hot gun
Screengrab 'Jeopardy!'

Trending

related

The Cheapest Time to Buy Airline Tickets for a Summer Vacation

related

These Incredibly Awkward Date Stories Will Make You Thankful It Wasn't You

related

Watch These Bartenders Guess Who Is Underage & Fail Spectacularly

related

IKEA May Actually Open a Restaurant Chain

Jeopardy! is regularly a source of unexpected humor, whether it's Alex Trebek trying his hand at rap lyrics or smart-ass whippersnappers making the host say "Turd Ferguson." Sometimes the source of humor is nothing more than a wrong answer, confidently delivered. Kevin, who had $0 at the time of the answer, was just such a case.  

Armed with an assured pose, he buzzed in quickly and blurted out "hot gun" in response to the answer, "A hired killer." Kevin was so confident he nailed it that he didn't even bother to put his response in the form of a question.

Maybe poor Kevin was thinking of a hired gun? A hot hand? Hot pie from Game of Thrones? It's not clear, but he seemed to think, at least for a moment, he was going to nail it. Then he kind of gets lost in thought before plowing forward.

'Jeopardy!' isn't easy and maybe it just wasn't Kevin's night. He had a little trouble putting his response in the form of a question during "Final Jeopardy!" as well. So it goes. 

He may not have won the game, but he definitely won some fans. Hot gun forever.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
National Parks Have $10 Lifetime Passes for Seniors and Are Free This Weekend

related

READ MORE
You Can Literally Purchase This Zoo on Craigslist Now

related

READ MORE
Here's Why McDonald's Coca-Cola Tastes So Great

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More