'Jeopardy!' Contestant Gives Incredibly Confident Wrong Answer

Jeopardy! is regularly a source of unexpected humor, whether it's Alex Trebek trying his hand at rap lyrics or smart-ass whippersnappers making the host say "Turd Ferguson." Sometimes the source of humor is nothing more than a wrong answer, confidently delivered. Kevin, who had $0 at the time of the answer, was just such a case.
Armed with an assured pose, he buzzed in quickly and blurted out "hot gun" in response to the answer, "A hired killer." Kevin was so confident he nailed it that he didn't even bother to put his response in the form of a question.
Maybe poor Kevin was thinking of a hired gun? A hot hand? Hot pie from Game of Thrones? It's not clear, but he seemed to think, at least for a moment, he was going to nail it. Then he kind of gets lost in thought before plowing forward.
'Jeopardy!' isn't easy and maybe it just wasn't Kevin's night. He had a little trouble putting his response in the form of a question during "Final Jeopardy!" as well. So it goes.
He may not have won the game, but he definitely won some fans. Hot gun forever.
