Entertainment

Alex Trebek Brutally Roasts 'Jeopardy!' Contestants for Failing at Football Questions

By Published On 02/02/2018 By Published On 02/02/2018

Trending

related

How to Win HQ Trivia, the Hot New Live Game Show Handing Out Real Money

related

What Does Bud Light's 'Dilly Dilly' Commercial Mean?

related

Did the Official Groundhog Day Announcer Just Chant 'Dilly Dilly'?

related

The Best Minnesota Breweries and Their Beers You Should Try Right Now

With Super Bowl LII coming up this Sunday night, Jeopardy! set out to quiz the trivia show's contestants on the topic of football. The contestants, all of whom looked the polar opposite of rabid sports fans, didn't fare too well. 

In fact, they managed to flunk every single question about the game in the "Talkin' Football" category. Admittedly, the questions were somewhat obscure and likely would have stumped some stalwart fans. But that didn't stop Alex Trebek from skewering his floundering guests in that way he does so well. 

As you can see in video of the segment (shown above), the Trebek did not hold back. Finally, after multiple failed attempts to approach a modicum of football knowledge, Trebek was aghast by the final question, letting his guests know: “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.”

Trebek survived, but it's likely the contestants' interest in football trivia did not. Unfortunately, there were no questions about what "Dilly Dilly" means or dog masks or greased poles. Maybe puppies could have fared better

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like