Alex Trebek Brutally Roasts 'Jeopardy!' Contestants for Failing at Football Questions

With Super Bowl LII coming up this Sunday night, Jeopardy! set out to quiz the trivia show's contestants on the topic of football. The contestants, all of whom looked the polar opposite of rabid sports fans, didn't fare too well.
In fact, they managed to flunk every single question about the game in the "Talkin' Football" category. Admittedly, the questions were somewhat obscure and likely would have stumped some stalwart fans. But that didn't stop Alex Trebek from skewering his floundering guests in that way he does so well.
As you can see in video of the segment (shown above), the Trebek did not hold back. Finally, after multiple failed attempts to approach a modicum of football knowledge, Trebek was aghast by the final question, letting his guests know: “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.”
Trebek survived, but it's likely the contestants' interest in football trivia did not. Unfortunately, there were no questions about what "Dilly Dilly" means or dog masks or greased poles. Maybe puppies could have fared better?
