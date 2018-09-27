'Jeopardy!' Contestants Attempt 'Video Games' Category, Fail Miserably

Jeopardy! contestants aren't the hippest folks on television, and that's fine. It's not their goal to be cool, it's to be super knowledgeable in a slew of general areas like history, literature, science, and politics. However, if you're going to compete on the iconic quiz show, it does pay to have at least some pop culture know-how, since Alex Trebek and company are known to regularly slip in some awkward humdingers about of-the-moment music and the like. That was proven true once again on Wednesday night’s episode, when the players were hilariously stumped by a series of questions about video games.
As Trebek rattled off the first answer to the last remaining category -- “Video Games” -- during the first round of the game, it seemed like at least one of the contestants might just have it in the bag after correctly guessing the question about Disney. Then, it quickly became clear that none of them knew a damn thing about video games. Contestant Jordan seemed confident, though, and buzzed in on nearly every answer, only to deliver an incorrect response. In the end, Trebek sarcastically cracked about how well they were doing, and savagely segued to commercial.
Just goes to show that not all nerds are created equal.
This Clock Tracks Your Loved Ones Like the Clock in 'Harry Potter'
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.