Saucy 'Jeopardy!' Winner's Final Answer Messed With Trebek

The Jeopardy! College Championship finished up last week and Lilly Chen became the first MIT student to win the $100,000 pot. She grabbed attention not just because she won, but because of the way she did it.

Headed into Final Jeopardy!, Chen had a big enough lead she was able to do basically anything at all and maintain her lead. It turned out, that's the exact position she hoped to be in all along. She wanted to make host Alex Trebek say something absurd, kind of like the old "Celebrity Jeopardy!" sketches on Saturday Night Live. She had a big enough lead that she did just that.