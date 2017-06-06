News

Watching Jerry Seinfeld Deny Kesha a Hug is Painfully Hilarious

By Published On 06/06/2017 By Published On 06/06/2017
Screenshot/Twitter

Trending

related

These Philly-Style Bagels Are Made With Beer

related

These Nashville Predators Fans Could Not Stop Making Out on Live TV

related

The Ending of 'Wonder Woman' Risks Everything on 'Justice League'

related

Guy Nearly Gets Destroyed by Flying Dumpster, Walks Away Like Nothing Happened

Jerry Seinfeld will never be BFFLs with Kesha. The comedian made this painfully obvious on Monday night, when the unseemly duo shared an awkward interaction at the David Lynch Foundation’s Night of Laughter and Song in Washington D.C. 

Kesha, a child of the '90s and therefore an apparent Seinfeld super-fan, made a brazen attempt to hug the prickly gentleman as he gave an interview to local radio host Tommy McFly. Seinfeld, being generally averse to the gregarious advances of random pop stars, simply told Kesha "No thanks," and did so several times.  

While no doubt a grave letdown to Kesha and her aspirations to share an embrace with a comedic hero, the act itself was pure Seinfeld. The pop singer, in all of her sheepish defeat, probably ran off into the arms of someone more accommodating. After all, Seinfeld had no idea who she was. 

Somewhere, Larry David is smiling. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Smart Speaker
News

related

READ MORE
The Coolest Things You Can Do With Apple's New iOS 11
News

related

READ MORE
Apple Will Finally Let You Send & Receive Money Like Venmo via Apple Pay
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More