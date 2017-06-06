Watching Jerry Seinfeld Deny Kesha a Hug is Painfully Hilarious

Jerry Seinfeld will never be BFFLs with Kesha. The comedian made this painfully obvious on Monday night, when the unseemly duo shared an awkward interaction at the David Lynch Foundation’s Night of Laughter and Song in Washington D.C.
Kesha, a child of the '90s and therefore an apparent Seinfeld super-fan, made a brazen attempt to hug the prickly gentleman as he gave an interview to local radio host Tommy McFly. Seinfeld, being generally averse to the gregarious advances of random pop stars, simply told Kesha "No thanks," and did so several times.
While no doubt a grave letdown to Kesha and her aspirations to share an embrace with a comedic hero, the act itself was pure Seinfeld. The pop singer, in all of her sheepish defeat, probably ran off into the arms of someone more accommodating. After all, Seinfeld had no idea who she was.
Somewhere, Larry David is smiling.
