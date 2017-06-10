Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Declined to Hug Kesha, Crushing Her Dreams

Jerry Seinfeld crushed Kesha's dreams earlier this week when he refused to hug the pop star. Seinfeld's bitter rejection -- which was the purest act of unfettered Seinfeld material since the eponymous sitcom ended -- gave the internet a good reason to laugh.
The comedian got to explain why he didn't want to hug Kesha -- and yes, it's true he's not a natural hugger. In an interview with Extra, Seinfeld said that he's not that pop culture savvy, and just didn't know that the woman asking for an embrace was a celebrity. "I'm 63, I don't know every pop star, I don't know everyone," the funnyman said. "When you get to be my age and you do a couple things, you have your own reality. And in my reality, I don't hug a total stranger...I have to meet someone, say 'hello,' I've gotta start somewhere. A hug is not the first moment [between] two humans."
There you have it. Jerry Seinfeld got an immediate sense of stranger danger from Kesha, whom he did not know at the time. The comedian says he and Kesha laughed about the awkward non-hug afterward, though, and that the pop singer was "very nice about it."
Fair play, Jerry. In any case, you can relive through the now infamous exchange below:
