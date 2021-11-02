Jersey Mike's Subs Is Offering $2 Off Regular Subs for a Limited Time

With Halloween behind us, we can finally start focusing on the holiday season. Starting, of course, with National Sandwich Day, and Jersey Mike's Subs is marking the occasion with a steal of a deal on subs.

Customers will get $2 off any regular sub ordered through the Jersey Mike's Subs app for a limited time. According to Chew Boom, the deal kicks off on National Sandwich Day, November 3, and runs through November 7. All customers have to do to cash in is order a sub via the Jersey Mike's Subs app and use the promo code "SANDWICH" at checkout.

This offer is only good at participating locations and only on the dates specified. That's it, though, and there are no hoops to jump through and no catch. Just download the app and enjoy a sub and the sweet, sweet taste of saving money.

That's just one of a plethora of National Sandwich Day deals sandwich lovers can enjoy. Several eateries are giving out free or discounted food in celebration. Don't worry. We've compiled a list for you, which you can find here.