Jersey Mike's New Vegetarian Sub Marries Portobello Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese

Any time a new vegetarian sandwich hits the market, we get excited, and Jersey Mike's newest meat-free sub is no exception. The Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub has only a few simple ingredients, but each goes beautifully together.

The new veggie-forward sandwich features grilled Portobello mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and melted Swiss cheese.

Jersey Mike's made a point to emphasize that mushrooms are not only healthy—they're free of fats and cholesterol, low in calories, and contain immune system–boosting vitamins—but they have an incredibly low environmental footprint, according to the Mushroom Council.

“It’s important to keep this fresh product locally grown, and it took time to organize mushroom growers across the country,” said Michael Manzo, COO of Jersey Mike's, in a press release. “The mushrooms are picked, transported, and delivered to our stores within days of coming from the growers.”

Customers can find the new 'Portabella' sub at any of the chain's 1,900 locations. Order it in-store, online, or through the Jersey Mike's app.

