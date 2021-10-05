Jet Blue's Big 3-Day Sale Is Back with Flights as Low as $39

As the leaves begin to change and the temperature drops, the idea of going anywhere that can help you cling to summer just a bit longer is appealing. So, take advantage of JetBlue's current deal and chase summer just a little longer.

Starting Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the airline is launching its three-day Branch Out Sale, where travelers can book flights as cheap as $39. The sale promotes discounted one-way tickets to destinations throughout the country, such as Austin, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and St. Maarten.

But before you break out your wallet, be sure to check all of the rules and conditions. Travel for these specific deals can only be between October 11, 2021, and December 16, 2021. Within these dates, travel on Friday and Sunday are excluded. Also, if you plan to book a cheap flight for Thanksgiving, forget about it. Blackout dates for this sale are from November 20, 2021, to November 29, 2021. Travelers will also only be able to book the lowest available fare seats, Blue Basic. Unfortunately, these seats no longer allow customers to bring a carry-on bag for free.

Here are some of the best deals:

Boston to Miami (and vice versa) for $39

Austin to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $44

Dallas to New York (and vice versa) for $44

Fort Lauderdale to St. Maarten (and vice versa) for $44

Hartford to Fort Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $44

New York to Dallas (and vice versa) for $44

Newark to Charleston (and vice versa) for $44



Select the pencil icon to change locations to figure out deals near you, then select "view all deals" to see all fares. Before booking, be sure to read up on the fine print as there may be additional blackout dates that vary by each route. To book, you'll still need to act fast. The deal will be over by October 7, 2021, at 11:59 pm local time.