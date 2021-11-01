Jet-Puffed Is Celebrating National Sandwich Day with a S'mores Sandwich

Are you brave enough to try?

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 11/1/2021 at 6:17 AM

The internet has been locked in debate for what feels like forever about what is and isn't a sandwich. Hot dogs and tacos have dominated the conversation, but a new main character is about to take over timelines everywhere, the S'moagie. 

In celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3, Jet-Puffed is teaming up with Alidoro to create a s'more-sandwich hybrid that, while probably delicious, is going to set the internet ablaze with controversy. The sandwich, if you consider it that, is inspired by s'mores. It's made with a graham cracker-infused hoagie roll and layered with toasted Jet-Puffed marshmallows and dark chocolate sea salt spread. Here's where things get a little unusual. The S'moagie also features crispy prosciutto and a brown sugar glaze. 

"Here at Jet-Puffed, we maintain that a s'more is a sandwich. To make this an indisputable fact, we're launching the Jet-Puffed S'moagie with the ultimate sandwich creators at Alidoro, to develop a s'more that can be enjoyed like a traditional sandwich without question," Allison Kelly, associate director of marketing at Jet-Puffed, said in a release. "The S'moagie is made with graham-cracker infused bread and sweet crispy prosciutto but still contained the quintessential s'mores ingredient—perfectly toasted Jet-Puffed marshmallows."

Admit it. You're at least a little intrigued. Those daring enough to try the S'moagie can find it at select Alidoro shops, and it'll also be available on Goldbelly.com while supplies last. The S'moagie costs $10 per sandwich in Alidoro shops.

