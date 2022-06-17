Upgrade Your S'mores & Stargazing This Summer with Glow-in-the-Dark Marshmallow Bags

This summer, take your s'mores experience to the next level with some glow-in-the-dark action from Jet-Puffed. The iconic marshmallow company is packaging the fluffy puffs in the first-ever Camp S'Mores glow-in-the-dark bags. While the actual marshmallows don't glow (we await the day science can deliver), the bag does. A light-emitting bag is perfect for finding your marshmallows while sitting around the campfire on a late summer evening.

"As we gear up for the first day of summer and prime marshmallow roasting season, we wanted to give fans a way to enjoy their s'mores no matter if it's day or night," says Samantha Mills, associate director of brand communications at Kraft Heinz, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "The new glow-in-the-dark packaging makes it easy to find your bag of marshmallows when the sun sets around the glowing campfire, giving your tastebuds a delicious treat with every bite."