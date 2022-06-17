Upgrade Your S'mores & Stargazing This Summer with Glow-in-the-Dark Marshmallow Bags
Jet-Puffed is releasing glowing marshmallow bags to add a little extra pizazz to your campfire sweets.
This summer, take your s'mores experience to the next level with some glow-in-the-dark action from Jet-Puffed. The iconic marshmallow company is packaging the fluffy puffs in the first-ever Camp S'Mores glow-in-the-dark bags. While the actual marshmallows don't glow (we await the day science can deliver), the bag does. A light-emitting bag is perfect for finding your marshmallows while sitting around the campfire on a late summer evening.
"As we gear up for the first day of summer and prime marshmallow roasting season, we wanted to give fans a way to enjoy their s'mores no matter if it's day or night," says Samantha Mills, associate director of brand communications at Kraft Heinz, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "The new glow-in-the-dark packaging makes it easy to find your bag of marshmallows when the sun sets around the glowing campfire, giving your tastebuds a delicious treat with every bite."
To celebrate the release of the new glowing product, Jet-Puffed went big. First, the company registered its own official constellation, Jet-Puffed S'morion, which you can find using an AR filter available at smoregazing.com or with a QR code on the Camp S'Mores packaging. Jet-Puffed is also giving away a "S'Moregazing" kit, which includes a telescope, glow-in-the-dark skewers, a package of Camp S'Mores, and all the other essential s'mores ingredients, and some other goodies to help you have the perfect evening.
Post a picture of your "S'moregazing experience" to enter the giveaway and use the hashtags #GoSmoregazing #Sweepstakes on Instagram. You can get your own glow-in-the-dark bag of marshmallows at Walmarts and other stores nationwide for $2.99.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.